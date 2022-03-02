Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) were up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

Get Inomin Mines alerts:

About Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of southwestern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.