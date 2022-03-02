Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

HTBX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. 56,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.