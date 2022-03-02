Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 892,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $483.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

