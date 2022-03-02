Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 892,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $483.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
