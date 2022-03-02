Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,453 shares of company stock worth $336,605. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 350,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

