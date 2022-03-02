Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading Up 2.1%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.97). Approximately 11,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 35,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.89).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOTR shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.84) to GBX 450 ($6.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99. The company has a market capitalization of £266.96 million and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.01.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

