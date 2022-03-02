Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

STRO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 323,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,440. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRO. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.