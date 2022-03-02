Nestree Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $2.76 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.11 or 1.00002199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00277545 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.