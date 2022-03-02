Tia Sherringham Sells 2,754 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

DASH stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after acquiring an additional 895,713 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

