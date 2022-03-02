Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTTRY. Baader Bank lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

