Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Down 3%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 10,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 4.42%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFLC)

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.