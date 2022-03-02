CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 553,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

