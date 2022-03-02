Pizza Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $397,241.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007620 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055890 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00290241 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.