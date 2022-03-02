DAOstack Market Capitalization Reaches $1.73 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $145,563.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,391.65 or 0.99958157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00070403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00271658 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

