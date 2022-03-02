SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.10 Million

Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will announce $155.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $163.80 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $712.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $855.97 million, with estimates ranging from $824.77 million to $902.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,497. The stock has a market cap of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

