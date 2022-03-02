$16.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will report $16.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.09 billion and the highest is $17.03 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $51.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.48 billion to $52.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.09 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,065. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.