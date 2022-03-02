Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $382.57 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $382.57 million and $8.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,362.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.09 or 0.00744076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00198253 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006710 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

