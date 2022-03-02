Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.94. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

