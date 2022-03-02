Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $839.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.10 million and the lowest is $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

