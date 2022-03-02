Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$117,472.00 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$74.52. 108,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,571. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.71 and a 12-month high of C$75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

