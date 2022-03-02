Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post sales of $291.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.37 million to $295.11 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

