$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will report $15.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.40 million. Veru reported sales of $13.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $75.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.02 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

