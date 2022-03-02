$108.22 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $108.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $642.17 million, with estimates ranging from $629.38 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Freshworks stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,034. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

