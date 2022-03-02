Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $350,418.88

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $350,418.88 and $2,412.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,154,105 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

