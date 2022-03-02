Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GLP stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. 103,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,621. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $880.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 246.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

