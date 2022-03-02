Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 730,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,225. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,729 shares of company stock worth $4,156,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

