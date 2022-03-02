Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.80

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 8234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
