Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

ARLO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,373,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.