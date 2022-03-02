Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

ARLO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,373,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.