Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,079 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $87,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

