Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $43.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,973. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.