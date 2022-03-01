Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $32.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. 2,862,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.