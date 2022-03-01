Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 998,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,415. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 202,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

