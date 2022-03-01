FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,174. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.37.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $2,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.