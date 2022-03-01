Analysts Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Price Target at $112.00

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,841. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.