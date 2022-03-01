Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sarepta Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 690,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,809. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.
About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
