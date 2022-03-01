Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44, RTT News reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sarepta Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 690,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,809. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

