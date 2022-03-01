Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Netflix posted earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.19 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.24. 3,286,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,900,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.