$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will report $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

Shares of MIDD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 486,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,157. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

