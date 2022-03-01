Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and $18.00 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.90 or 0.00036000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,143 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

