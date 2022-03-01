InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE INFU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,703. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of 161.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About InfuSystem (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.