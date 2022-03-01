InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE INFU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,703. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of 161.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.