StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE:PAC traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,210. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

