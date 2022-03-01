StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.