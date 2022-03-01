StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $637.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About HealthStream (Get Rating)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
