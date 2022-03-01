Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.
NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,885,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $88.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
