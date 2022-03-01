Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REGI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.34.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,885,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $88.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after buying an additional 740,630 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

