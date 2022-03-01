Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,398.89 ($18.77).

ANTO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ANTO traded up GBX 50.50 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,571.50 ($21.09). 1,812,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,404.19. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market cap of £15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

