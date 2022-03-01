Binemon (BIN) Hits Market Cap of $5.06 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $8.90 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

