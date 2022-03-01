SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

SRU.UN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,244. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$25.60 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.95.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

