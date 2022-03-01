Spores Network (SPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,100.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $43,100.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.47 or 0.06638430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,077.69 or 0.99815717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00047228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

