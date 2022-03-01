TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-4.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 111,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,815. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $68.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

