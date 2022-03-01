ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $641.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00209355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042401 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.53 or 0.06642599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.