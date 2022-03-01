Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,106,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

