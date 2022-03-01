ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 20,952,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,956,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 828,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 690,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 471,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

