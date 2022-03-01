Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AOMR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

